Watch: Enver Gjokaj in ‘Previously on Point Dume’

If you were around over the weekend, you may have seen our interview with “Dollhouse” veteran Enver Gjokaj.

In the long and candid chat , he talked about why he doesn’t consider himself a mimic and about the difficulties of following up on a Joss Whedon series.

Mostly, though, he talked about his new webseries “Previously on Point Dume,” a cheeky play on supernatural primetime soap operas told through recap clips from a fictional drama.

The first installment of “Previously on Point Dume” is now live, via FunnyOrDie.com…

Check it out: