Watch: Enver Gjokaj in ‘Previously on Point Dume’

03.22.10 8 years ago
If you were around over the weekend, you may have seen our interview with “Dollhouse” veteran Enver Gjokaj.
In the long and candid chat, he talked about why he doesn’t consider himself a mimic and about the difficulties of following up on a Joss Whedon series.
Mostly, though, he talked about his new webseries “Previously on Point Dume,” a cheeky play on supernatural primetime soap operas told through recap clips from a fictional drama.
The first installment of “Previously on Point Dume” is now live, via FunnyOrDie.com…
Check it out:

Around The Web

TAGSDOLLHOUSEEnver GjokajPreviously on Point Dume

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP