Watch: Eric Balfour and company try to escape the invasion in ‘Skyline’

11.03.10 8 years ago

The story behind “Skyline” is pretty interesting: two brother’s with a special effects house (Hydraulx Filmz) get inspired to shoot an alien invasion flick in one of their condos. They hire mostly TV talent and with a tiny crew put a movie together that gets picket up by a major studio!

Ok, these guys were pros already, (Hydraulx was working on ‘Battle for Los Angeles” for Sony while finishing this) but “Skyline” is truly a great example of what digital effects technology can do nowadays, and will be held up by many a penny pinching studio exec as what is possible “on a budget” for years to come.
 
In the clips below, we can see some of the large scale destruction that the Strause bros rained down on their apartment complex -virtually- without once disturbing any of the neighbors, (except maybe by Balfour’s screaming?) enjoy. (note: in a strange move for this kind of movie, larger high definition clips were not provided to the press)

Skyline opens wide November 12th, 2010

Aliens by the pool!


Ships abducting people!

Signaling the helicopter!

Car escape!

Goodbye Ray!

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Motion Captured

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Drew McWeeny and Motion Captured on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/584/mc_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TAGSALIEN INVASIONblue lightCOLIN STRAUSEDavid Zayaseric balfourextraterrestrial forceGREG STRAUSElos angelesMonstersScottie ThompsonSCREAMINGSKYLINEStrange Lights

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP