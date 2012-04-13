Watch: Esperanza Spalding’s gracious ‘Daily Show’ performance

Esperanza Spalding makes quite the impression. The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/bassist took to Jon Stewart’s “The Daily Show” last night to perform a wowing version of “Black Gold” with a big backing band.

Fashionable as usual, Spalding made a soulful performance in a duet with her backing singer, a slight break-out from jazz that earned her a Best New Artist honor at the 2011 Grammys. She also encored with “Crowned & Kissed.” Both tracks are from “Radio Music Society,” out late last month.