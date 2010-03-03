Watch: Estelle gets her ‘Freak’ on with handcuffs and glitter

Move over Ke$ha. Estelle wants you to know she can be just as freaky as you and she doesn”t need to brush her teeth with Jack Daniels to do so.

In her video for the hypnotic “Freak,” the American Girl wants to get her freak on in an intergalactic, cosmic kind of way. The trippy clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, is a cross between Grace Jones and Missy Elliott with Estelle dancing in outer space, adorned in a wacked out space suit,then some great formal gear and fabulous gold mouth glitter. Joining her for the party is Kardinal Offishall, plus great samples from Soul II Soul”s fantastic 1989 hit “Back to Life.”

Estelle wants us to know she can be a freak, every day of every week, and she”s got the handcuffs to prove it. We believe her. And we totally dig that even when she”s talking about leather and hair pulling, she still seems classy. She”s kind of like the Mayflower Madame of freaks, while Ke$ha is more Heidi Fleiss.

If Estelle keeps up this new side of her personality, we say she should get the opening gig for Lady GaGa’s U.S. summer arena tour.