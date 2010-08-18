Watch: Rachel Evan Wood and Chris Evans tease Frank Miller’s new ‘Guilty’ spot

Don’t hate Chris Evans and Rachel Evan Wood because they are beautiful. They can’t help it. It’s a combination of good genes, working out and Southern California stylists who have made their bodies what they are today. You can, however, wonder when the director of their latest commercial, Frank Miller, is going to evolve his cinematic style.

The trio with ties to “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “True Blood” and “Sin City” have teamed up for a new extended commercial for the new Gucci fragrance Gucci Guilty. The company released a teaser spot for the longer trailer which will play during next months’ MTV Video Music Awards. Obviously a nice paycheck for those involved, the spot is disappointing just for the fact it finds the legendary comic book artist and writer doing the same shtick that was fresh in “Sin City,” but felt disastrously tired in “The Spirit.” The spin here? A white sports car with its wheels on fire as it slides through a futuristic city. We’ll give Miller this, however, at least he conceived of the imagery in the daytime this time around.

On the other hand, we’re also hoping Gucci puts some dough in the budget to fix that one close up composite shot of Wood that looks very, very rough. And, on a positive note, we’re not adverse to the seductive track by Friendly Fires that accompanies the imagery.

Check out the spot below and share your feelings about Miller’s latest endeavor.

