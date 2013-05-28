Watch: Everybody Prancercise!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What if mythical creatures really do exist, but the thing about them is, they’re just not that cool? Like, what if there are actually unicorns out there, but they behave exactly like regular horses? Or how about mermaids who have breasts and hair, but are just as dumb as any other old fish? Or fairies. What if fairies are real, but they come in the form of Joanna Rohrback of Prancercise LLC, and instead of sprinkling pixie dust over everything, they just try to sell you weird shit?

If you’re looking for a workout that does not require you to remove your tailored jacket or your brown lipstick, then Prancercise is definitely for you. I imagine the camera is mounted on the back of a bicycle, which is being driven by Joanna’s mortified 10-year-old son, who will grow up to be a serial killer.

(via Videogum)