Watch: Explosive 30-second teaser for ‘Total Recall’

In the latest example of a somewhat annoying trend that regularly sees studios releasing teasers of freakin’ trailers for highly-anticipated movies, Sony has just put out a 30-second preview of the forthcoming trailer for their forthcoming “Total Recall” remake. I know, lame.

But hey, at least it looks cool. Colin Farrell steps into the role originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 Paul Verhoeven version, starring as a factory worker who begins to suspect he was formerly a spy whose memories were “erased and replaced” as part of a larger war between “Euroamerica” and “New Shanghai” for world domination. (In case you hadn’t heard, no, Mars won’t playing a role in this one.)

The new film (based, as the Schwarzenegger iteration was, on a 1966 Philip K. Dick short story entitled “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale”) also stars Jessica Biel, Kate Beckinsale (who will not be mimicking Sharon Stone, as she told me a couple months ago), Bill Nighy, Bryan Cranston (as the corrupt President of Euroamerica), John Cho, Bokeem Woodbine and Ethan Hawke.

So what exactly do we see in this limited sneak peek? Not a whole heck of a lot – though the futuristic, action-heavy imagery on hand does provide a stunning glimpse of the visual flair brought to the film by director Len Wiseman (“Underworld”) and his collaborators. And yes, we do get to see Farrell settling into the implant machine…



