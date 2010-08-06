Watch: ‘Family Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlane announces music album release

08.06.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Music has obviously played a big part in Seth MacFarlane’s television career, so it only makes sense that he release an album.

The “Family Guy” creator and writer announced that he would be releasing a Big Band album via Universal Republic last night (Aug. 5) on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

The set will be “swing arrangements of classic tunes. We kind of deliberately touched stuff that the Deans and the Franks and the Sammys didn”t do yet.”

It was the major label that set the deal in motion, MacFarlane explained. “I had an offer to do an actual big band album and I took it. I said yes.”

MacFarlane, 36, then got up and performed “You’re the Cream in My Coffee” from the musical “Hold Everything!”.

Watch his interview and song below, starting around 29:15. The goods start around minute 35.

