Watch: Fantasia candidly discusses suicide attempt on ‘Good Morning America’

Fantasia”s new album, “Back to Me,” hits stores today and she”s been running the usual press gauntlet. What is unusual is how candid she is about her recent suicide attempt, especially on ABC’s “Good Morning America” today.

The former “American Idol” champ talked about her overdose, saying it was no accident. Furthermore, she elaborated that it was not just recent events-and issues with her married boyfriend-that led to the attempt; rather it was a cumulative effect of years of troubles including bankruptcy.

Watch below. You can”t help but root for her. Also, read our review of “Back to Me” here and watch the video for hit song, “Bittersweet,” here.

