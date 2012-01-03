Watch: Feist lets off some steam to the strains of Guns ‘n’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist may be known for crafting light-as-air indie pop singles, but she showed a different side of herself when deciding to take out her aggressions on an innocent pinata during a recent concert in Mexico City. Playing as the background music to the “1234” singer’s destructive episode? A cover version of Guns ‘n’ Roses’ epic 1991 rock ballad “November Rain”, as rendered by her backing band.

It’s a pretty good rendition, I must say; the woeful strains of Slash’s searing guitar riff never fail to transport me back to a period in my youth when the music video was in heavy rotation on MTV.

Speaking of Slash…is that the guitar god himself making an entrance around the :40 mark? If only! But hey, I do love the hairpiece.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Currently touring behind her latest album “Metals” – which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 back in October – Feist is next scheduled to hit Brisbane, Australia on January 28th. You can get a full list of her remaining international tour dates below:

Sat, Jan 28th Brisbane, AUS Laneway Festival – Brisbane – Alexandria Street, Fortitude Valley

Mon, Jan 30th Auckland, NZ Laneway Festival – Auckland – Silo Park, Beaumont St

Thu, Feb 2nd Melbourne, Australia The Palais Theatre

Sat, Feb 4th Melbourne, AUS Laneway Festival – Melbourne – Footscray Community Arts Centre

Sun, Feb 5th Sydney, AUS Laneway Festival – Sydney – Sydney College of the Arts

Tue, Feb 7th Sydney, Australia The Enmore Theatre

Thu, Feb 9th Adelaide, AUS Headline Show – Thebarton Theatre

Sat, Feb 11th Perth, AUS Laneway Festival – Perth – Perth Cultural Centre

Tue, Mar 6th Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

Wed, Mar 7th Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus

Thu, Mar 8th Copenhagen, Denmark Falkoner Theatre

Sat, Mar 10th Vienna, Austria Gasometer

Sun, Mar 11th Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

Mon, Mar 12th Munich, Germany Tonhalle

Tue, Mar 13th Cologne, Germany E-Werk

Thu, Mar 15th Frankfurt, Germany Jahrunderthalle

Sun, Mar 18th Lisbon, Portugal Colliseum

Mon, Mar 19th Porto, Portugal Colliseum

Wed, Mar 21st Paris, France Le Zenith

Thu, Mar 22nd Lyon, France Transbordeur

Fri, Mar 23rd Lille, France Theatre Sebastopol

Sun, Mar 25th London, UK Royal Albert Hall

Mon, Mar 26th Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

Tue, Mar 27th Glasgow, UK Royal Concert Hall