Watch: First official Season 2 promo for ‘Arrow’ released

(CBR) The CW has released the first official promo spot for the upcoming second season of “Arrow,” revealing the state of Starling City and the central cast following the devastating events of the May finale. “We lost the battle,” Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen says, “but we will win the war.”

Much of the footage was seen previously in the sizzle reel screened in July at Comic-Con International, but there is some new material, including confirmation that multiple “copycats” filled the vacuum left by Oliver’s absence. Is that a reference to Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) and Black Canary (Caity Lotz), or should viewers expect even more vigilantes to be operating in the “city of heroes”?

Speaking of new additions, Entertainment Weekly learns that an announcement about the casting of Barry Allen is expected to soon, as the first of three episodes in the Flash storyline begins production at the end of the month.

“We”ll have to have somebody by Sept. 30, which is when we start shooting [his first] episode. So there is that timeline,” Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg says. “But it”s been a really exciting process just getting to meet so many fantastic actors and seeing the enthusiasm that so many people around town have for the character. It”s just amazing – I have pictures of myself at age 4 holding a Flash and a Superman doll. That I”m sitting here writing the Flash and Green Arrow now, it”s more than my little nerd heart can bear sometimes.”

He’ll write the three episodes with Executive Producer Greg Berlanti and DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, with the final one serving as a back-door pilot for a planned “Flash” spinoff series. “

Arrow” returns Oct. 9 on The CW.