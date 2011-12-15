Watch: First trailer for Bryan Singer’s ‘Jack The Giant Killer’ is ambitious but uneven

I am dying to see how “Jack The Giant Killer” plays out next year, both as a movie and as a commercial release, because both things are important to the ongoing development of Bryan Singer as a filmmaker.
Creatively, I feel like Singer’s one of the most successful guys working who doesn’t really have what I can point at as a particular, recognizable voice, nor is there any special theme that runs through his work, aside from perhaps an odd preoccupation with Nazis. And one could argue that his two biggest films were big because of a general interest in X-Men, not because of Singer.
He’s also been one of those guys who has developed a number of fairly pricey films that haven’t come to fruition, big movies like a “Logan’s Run” remake or a “Battlestar Galactica” bigscreen reboot. And his “Superman Returns” was a very very expensive almost, well-crafted but generally underwhelming. He’s in a position right now where he is still considered an A-list filmmaker, but it’s about time he starts actually being that filmmaker.
So is “Jack The Giant Killer” going to end up being that movie for him? Honestly, looking at the first trailer, I have no idea. The trailer is sort of a strange mash-up of tone, funny in places, but almost looking like a horror movie at times. It also looks like someone saw last year’s uber-groovy “Troll Hunter,” which is a good thing.
One of the tough things about this sudden glut of fairy tale movies that are all treading roughly the same ground is that we’re going to see certain images repeatedly, and it will be impossible to not compare them. And while I’m sure Warner Bros. and New Line are spending a ton to make “Jack The Giant Killer” look great, when I see that beanstalk erupting from the ground, I can’t help but think of just how cool the same sequence was in “Puss In Boots” this year, and how hard that’s going to be to reproduce in live-action.
With a screenplay credited to Darren Lemke and Christopher McQuarrie and Dan Studney, with a story by Darren Lemke & David Dobkin, the film stars Nicholas Hoult, Stanley Tucci, Ian McShane, Bill Nighy, and Ewan McGregor, and here’s the synopsis from the studio:
“Jack the Giant Killer” tells the story of an ancient war that is reignited when a young farmhand unwittinglyopens a gateway between our world and a fearsome race of giants.
Unleashed on the Earth for the first time in centuries, the giants strive to reclaim the land they once lost, forcing the young man, Jack, into the battle of his life to stop them. Fighting for a kingdom, its people, and the love of a brave princess, he comes face to face with the unstoppable warriors he thought only existed in legend-and gets the chance to become a legend himself.
The film arrives next summer, and this is just a first trailer, so there’s plenty of time to sell the story and the tone, but for now, it’s a strange opening shot for a campaign for a film that’s really got to explain what it is for audiences that aren’t already pre-sold.
We’ll know more, I’m sure, by the time “Jack The Giant Killer” opens in 3D and 2D and IMAX on June 15, 2012.
You took the word right out of my mouth. The whole time I was watching it I was confused by what exactly this movie was trying to be. An epic fantasy adventure or an almost live action family friendly shrek type film. And there were also many times were shots reminded me of Troll Hunter and Puss in Boots. Between the music and title cards, I was definitely getting mixed signals.
Also, I’m not so sure how I feel about Nicholas Hoult. From what I saw I’m not so sure how I feel about him as the lead.
I was rooting for Singer and this movie, but this trailer is a mess.
I don’t think the TEASER TRAILER is really that uneven. What part got you any of confused that this was supposed to be funny. Seems more like an nice little announcement teaser that through a few images says that this is the old fairy tale with a stylistic action twist. This is the intro to the pitch and the next couple of trailers will be the hook of the pitch. We’ve all gotten the bad habit of having big opinions on the smallest stuff. Does this teaser come roaring out of the gate? NO! But does peak ones interest. I’ll bet a an average moviegoer will see that teaser and will be keen on seeing more
I agree. I am pretty sure from this trailer that the film will be much for the same audience that is targeted by Snow White and the Huntsman. I liked what I saw, and that flying tree was pretty cool.
I think Singer does have a theme. At least APT PUPIL, X-MEN and VALKYRIE are movies about outsiders that have to hide their true self from their respective society in order to survive. I won’t say it’s all about Singer being gay, but to me, it seems like at least some of his movie choices aren’t by accident at all. What do you guys think?
right on the money! Superman Returns included
From what I understand Superman Returns had more to do with Bryan Singer being adopted as a child (and the Donner films, of course)
I’m sorry, I must have blinked. In which parts was that trailer trying to be funny and Shrek-like?
OK Shrek like was wrong word choice. I guess the whole beanstalk thing gave me that vibe of Puss in Boots which tied into Shrek. It was a weird combination of epic music paired with odd title cards. It felt like it couldn’t decide on wether to be Snow White and The Huntsman or Mirror Mirror.
Something to keep in mind is that many trailers are produced by companies outside of the studio. It could be that tone problems (which some perceive, although I do not) are simply the result of a sketchy marketing strategy at this early stage. We all should know by now that a film’s marketing campaign isn’t always representative of the film itself. Speaking for myself, I found this trailer rather good. Jack the Giant Killer on paper doesn’t interest me much. This trailer, however did.
MON-O-MYTH! MON-O-MYTH! MON-O-MYTH!
Worked for me. I’m intrigued.
Troll Hunter was a 2011 US release. It’s not 2012 yet for most of us, Drew.
What’s most annoying is the main protagonist, just another pretty boy actor, who looks like he was cloned.