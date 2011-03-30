Watch: Fleet Foxes new ‘Grown Ocean’ dreams in sepia tones

When Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold dreams, it’s apparently in sepia tones. Or at least that’s what the music video to new “Grown Ocean” will have you thinking.



The song boasts a lovely four-on-the-floor percussion and the Northwest band’s typical reverb-drenched, country-hued acoustics. What’s delightful is that nice pre-chorus progression, and little undercurrent of flutes that you’d never notice if you weren’t paying attention. This song is awesome, and it’s beautifully recorded.

The pleasant music video accompanying chronicles the “making-of,” with a montage of images in between of bric-a-brac, a wedding (?), pretty girls sleeping in beds and sun spackling a window through trees. I can’t award it with anything except the Stuff that Sends Me Off to Sleep superlative, but then again, Pecknold does elicit a lot of sleepy, positive energy.

“Grown Ocean” is featured on Fleet Foxes’ forthcoming “Helplessness Blues,” titled as such because, “One, it’s kind of a funny title. Secondly, one of the prevailing themes of the album is the struggle between who you are and who you want to be or who you want to end up being, and how sometimes you are the only thing getting in the way of that. That idea shows up in a number of the songs,” Pecknold says in a statement.



FF is him, Skye Skjelset, Josh Tillman, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo, and newly added Morgan Henderson. We’ve premiered the title track to the new album already.



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fleet Foxes – Grown Ocean from Fleet Foxes on Vimeo.