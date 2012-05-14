B

Watch: Florence + The Machine’s ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ drama

#Florence and the Machine #Charlize Theron
05.14.12 6 years ago

Want to see more clips of Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron-starring “Snow White and the Huntsman?” Florence + the Machine lift the curtain on these with their very melodramatic song “Breath of Life.”

Bloody tears in slo-mo, Chris Hemsworth in slo-mo and Theron’s transmogrifier in action are all featured in this primal tune, as Florence Welch is shot in black-and-white leading James Newton Howard’s million-piece scoring orchestra and a choir in a fish tank vocal booth. The thing feels like it goes on forever due to all the blistering, rotting, flaming flames action, but it’s really only three minutes long.

Because the VEVO folks are geniuses, a trailer for the film rolls before.

Universal Pictures will do their damndest to make Stewart look fairer than Theron throughout the flick, but in this instance — with a powerful voice like her — I deem Welch the fairest of them all.

The sountrack to “Snow White” will be out May 29, while the film is due in theaters on June 1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florence and the Machine#Charlize Theron
TAGSCHARLIZE THERONCHRIS HEMSWORTHflorence and the machineflorence welchkristen stewartsnow white and the huntsman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP