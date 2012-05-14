Watch: Florence + The Machine’s ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ drama

Want to see more clips of Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron-starring “Snow White and the Huntsman?” Florence + the Machine lift the curtain on these with their very melodramatic song “Breath of Life.”

Bloody tears in slo-mo, Chris Hemsworth in slo-mo and Theron’s transmogrifier in action are all featured in this primal tune, as Florence Welch is shot in black-and-white leading James Newton Howard’s million-piece scoring orchestra and a choir in a fish tank vocal booth. The thing feels like it goes on forever due to all the blistering, rotting, flaming flames action, but it’s really only three minutes long.

Because the VEVO folks are geniuses, a trailer for the film rolls before.

Universal Pictures will do their damndest to make Stewart look fairer than Theron throughout the flick, but in this instance — with a powerful voice like her — I deem Welch the fairest of them all.

The sountrack to “Snow White” will be out May 29, while the film is due in theaters on June 1.