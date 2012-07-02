Watch: Florence + the Machine road trip on ‘Breaking Down’ video

Just in time for 4th of July, Florence + The Machine deliver a video that feels a bit like a celebration of the U.S.

The gauzy clip for “Breaking Down” unspools like old home movies: a mixture of scenes shot on the road and stock footage. It opens as a patriotic pinwheel (note to self: go buy Sparklers) spins over a Los Angeles road sign. What follows is Florence Welch hanging out in a pool circa a ’60s housewife. We travel to New Orleans and Las Vegas as the tune (the most mainstream track on “Ceremonials”) plays on. Our travels bring us back to Los Angeles and the Hollywood Bowl.

The retro feel of the clip fits the song perfectly and is in nice, low-key contrast to the magnificent David Lachapelle-directed video for “Spectrum.” 
 

