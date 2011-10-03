Watch Florence + The Machine ‘Shake It Out’ in stylish new video

Florence + The Machine’s first single and music video to “Ceremonials,” due Nov. 1, has dropped, and there’s a lot going on here.

Florence Welch traded only a few of her Stevie Nicksian chiffon gowns for something a little wilder, tighter, for this clip. In it, the singer is equal parts naughty and nice as she cavorts between dancing, drinking, shaking it out and shrinking away during this fairy tale party. She flows between beautiful people in masquerade masks and drops in on a seance. There’s candles and indirect light galore, and the styling is beyond pristine. What is this, an Annie Lennox video?

And beyond that, her vocals remind me of Lennox here, too, in their strength and abounding character. While a couple lyrics’ metaphors are, erm, beaten to death, the melody leaves no room for misery or second-guessing. This is easily one of Welch’s best vocal performances to date, and the imagery will leave a mark on fans and aspiring fans to boot.

The track proceeds spooky-epic “What the Water Gave Me”; hear it here.

What do you think of the song?