Watch: Foo Fighters’ new video for ‘Rope’

If you”re waiting for Foo Fighters to bring the funny in the video for fuzzy rocker “Rope,” stop holding your breath. They spent their humor budget on the clip for “White Limo.”

Nope, the Dave Grohl-directed video for “Rope” is a straight-ahead performance clip shot on VHS of the boys performing inside a white light box (to get that “walls are closing in” claustrophobic feeling expressed in the lyrics). True enough, the lyrics hardly lend themselves to big laughs.

There are a few tricks, like showing everyone in silhouette and some flashy lights during the instrumental breakdown and the end, but, thankfully, it never veers into art-school antics. Grohl would never do that. If there”s a less pretentious rock star than Grohl, we”ve yet to meet him.

The song, the first single from April 12″s “Wasting Light,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard”s Rock Songs chart this week. The album, produced by Butch Vig, was recorded in Grohl’s garage. No computers allowed.

After it gets past the Soundgarden-sounding intro, does this song remind anyone else of “Monkey Wrench?”