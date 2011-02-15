Watch: Foo Fighters tap Lemmy for new ’80s-loving ‘White Limo’ clip

The Foo Fighters’ name packs a punch of its own (get it?), but add Lemmy, and you’ve got a serious assault.

The legendary Motorhead frontman jumps behind the wheel of “White Limo,” the fourth song from the Foos’ forthcoming album, newly dubbed “Wasting Light.”

A VHS camera later, we have the whole band — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear — shoved into the back of the long car and sometimes rocking the hell out in a parking lot. Grohl’s wife Jordyn even makes an appearance.

Forget Arcade Fire’s “We Used to Wait” clip: this little firecracker is gonna take you back. There’s a good reason people don’t make hair metal videos like they did in the ’80s any more, but “White Limo” certainly is a fun-to-watch reminder. On top of that, the growl of Grohl on this new track will have your fingers flying for those old Damned records (OK, OK, and Kilminster’s greatest works).

On top of announcing the album title, the band is ready to pull the curtain back on the tracklist, below. It appears that Bob Mould has joined former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic as a special guest on the set.

“Rope” will be the first single, to be released March 1. A release calls “Bridge Burning” “frenetic” and “These Days” “beautifully bipolar”; Mould is on “Dear Rosemary” while Novoselic is on “I Should Have Known.”

As previously reported, Butch Vig is helming the analog-recorded set, out of Grohl’s studio/garage (starage?). It will be promoted and preceded by “Foo Fighters,” the documentary film, debuting at SXSW.

Here is the tracklist to “Wasting Light”:

Bridge Burning

Rope

Dear Rosemary

White Limo

Arlandria

These Days

Back & Forth

A Matter Of Time

Miss The Misery

I Should Have Known

Walk