Watch: Foster the People go on a ride with Gabourey Sidibe in ‘Don’t Stop’

Filmmaking duo Daniels made an epic journey of a man falling down an escalator, so undoubtedly they can take you on a ride when given access to an entire crash course.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were behind Foster the People’s newest video “Don’t Stop (Color on the Walls),” featuring members of the band and Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe. A driver’s exam goes terribly awry, then awesomely awry, then romantically awry, as police try to nab a thief who has a little help getting away.

The song that has launched a thousand car commercials now is successful in wrecking a couple vehicles in its wake. Pretty entertaining.

The band was just nominated for Best Alternative Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammys for the 54th annual awards show; more important is their inclusion in HitFix’s 25 Breakout Stars of 2011 gallery. They’ll be touring overseas early next year.

Daniels recently helmed Battles’ “My Machines” — which I loved — plus clips for Chromeo and Immaculate Noise favorite FM Belfast.