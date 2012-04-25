Watch: Foster The People’s ‘Houdini’ video shows the band’s sleight of hand

After repeated viewings of Foster the People”s video for “Houdini,” we”re not sure if the trio is making a fun video or a much deeper commentary on life in the pop music machine… either way, it works.

The boys are playing live when a lighting rig crashes down on them to disastrous effect putting their concert that night in jeopardy. But never fear, a league of scientists and masterminds put the band back together again, fixing all their wiring and moving parts (leaving the question as to whether they were real to begin with or always a creation). The team of scientists resurrecting them even turns the group into a boy band with dance moves straight out of N”Sync”s “Bye, Bye, Bye” video. Mystery men in green suits (who, like a green screen in filming won’t be visible to those watching) manipulate their every move.

[More after the jump…]

It”s a clever clip that shows, in some ways, how the sausage is made and how much programming goes on in today”s music… I think. Or it”s just a fun idea about how the show much go on, no matter what.



What do you think it”s about?