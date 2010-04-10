Watch: Freddy’s victims reveal their favorite ways to die in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

Johnny Depp was the only young star of the original “A Nightmare on Elm Street” that ever broke through in a significant way, but the cast of talented actors in this month’s reboot are hoping more than one of them gets a real career boost from the expected blockbuster.

Four of Freddy’s victims in the new “Nightmare” are Katie Cassidy (“Melrose Place”), Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), Kyle Gallner (“The Haunting in Connecticut”) and Rooney Mara (David Fincher’s upcoming “The Social Network”). After a ravenous reception in front of a packed ballroom at WonderCon last weekend, the cast, along with their nemesis Freddy Krueger (aka Jackie Earle Haley), spoke to HitFix about their experiences making the highly anticipated horror flick. Energetic, enthusiastic and self-deprecating, they were also each uncharacteristically candid, making the mistake to reveal who lives and who dies among them (whoops). Of course, in a horror movie like this you wouldn’t expect a majority of the pretty young things to survive anyway, would you?

As Mara dryly puts it, “A lot of people die, so that someone can live.”

It’s worth noting, this response completely cracked up Gallner, but the 23-year-old was much more impressed with how the new Freddy was welcomed by the notoriously tough WonderCon crowd.

“It was nice to see Jackie received so well. If anyone is under the gun on this one it’s him and it was nice to see everybody just take him on,” Gallner says. “It was pretty cool.”

In fact, the love between the cast and Haley makes you wonder if they ever feared him on set. Dekker, who has run into his share of mechanical monsters on the small screen, just felt sympathetic for Haley and the tedious amount of time it took to apply Freddy’s scared face and body.

“I just felt too much pity for him to [be scared],” Dekker says. “Three hours every day. I just felt so bad for him.”

Cassidy’s reaction was much different.

“When I first saw him it was definitely really freaky because what he came up with scared the [expletive] out of me,” Cassidy recalls. “But I was sitting there one day and I was reading and he sat down next to me and he was like ‘Hey Katie, how are you? What’s up?’ And he’s in full Freddy hair and make up, but Jackie is coming out of him. It was like, ‘Holy!’ He scared the [expletive] out of me.”

Audiences will only have to wait a few more weeks to decide of Haley’s Krueger is up to the standard of Robert Englund’s original creation, but Mara knows the goodwill generated at the con may not last.

“We’ll see what happens when the movie comes out and they are behind their computers blogging. It might be a different story,” Mara jokes. “It’s all fun and games until you’re behind your computer.”

Well said, Mara. Well said.

You can watch the complete and very entertaining interviews with the cast embedded here.



“A Nightmare on Elm Street” opens nationwide on April 30.