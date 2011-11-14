Watch: Full-length ‘Hunger Games’ trailer gives us good look at Katniss Everdeen’s world

Well, here it is.
I’ve gotten to the point where I was tuning out any and all talk about “The Hunger Games” because I didn’t want to feel exhausted by the movie before I ended up getting a chance to see it.
Today, I’m ready to take a look at the new trailer and finally get a real look at what it is that Gary Ross has done adapting this monster hit series of books into what Lionsgate hopes is going to be a monster hit series of films.
I watched the trailer twice this morning, and my reaction so far is that it looks like Ross has done it. It’s a tonally interesting bit of world building based on the footage we’ve seen here, and I’m really liking the sense of reality that the trailer establishes. Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s going to be a strong presence as Katniss Everdeen, the girl who is chosen to compete in The Hunger Games, a gladiator battle to the death that’s held once a year in The Capitol. We get a glimpse of almost everyone in the trailer, including Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, and, of course, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson as the two young men who represent different paths Katniss might take in her life.
The big question with a trailer like this is “How does it communicate to someone who hasn’t read the books?”, and it seems to me like it’s cut to introduce the ideas and the characters. I think it cleanly explains the premise, and I love the way it builds to the start of the Games and then wraps it up immediately. It makes it look like they haven’t shied away from the brutal nature of the Games, while still trying to make something that can play to a broad audience. This is never going to be as bloody and disturbing as something like “Battle Royale,” but it does seem like they’re going to make it pay off as a tough emotional ride.
So I ask you… if you’ve read the books, does this work with what you imagined? And if you haven’t read them, did you get a good impression of what the film’s going to be like from this? I think it’s a solid effort, if not amazing, and I’m curious how you’d rate it.
“The Hunger Games” arrives in theaters March 23, 2012.
I like how the trailer ends right as the games begin. Most trailers give away way too much and I think this did a great job of explaining the premise while creating interest in what happens once the games begin.
I read the books, and think the trailer looks pretty good. Prim being called, and then Katniss volunteering looked to be about perfect. I didn’t picture Effie or Haymitch to look like that at all though. And I didn’t really picture District 12 looking that clean (or the fence being that small). I have been burned too many by poor adaptations of good books, so I’ll be taking a wait and see attitude with this.
On a side note, I really hope the movie’s actual music is as nice as the trailer’s.
That’s so true, I didn’t even think about that. I need to watch the trailer again. I hope they don’t make the District looking too shiny! Everything is supposed to be covered in coal dust!
Adapted work is always going to look different than you pictured, but you can’t get bogged down by the appearance of the fence, of all things…..the movie has to successfully convey the book’s major themes of life and death, sacrifice, and oppression, and yet here we are discussing the appearance of the fence.
Maybe you’re actually focusing a little too much on a throw away comment about a fence. Drew asked for how it worked with what we imagined…so we answered. sheesh
So far..exactly how I thought it would be!
I have not read the books. I like the quieter moments at the start of the trailer. Some of the stuff with the big entity running things looks terrible. What’s with Wes Bently’s facial hair and Donald Southerland’s…everything? What’s with the neon city that looks like a reject from a Schumacher Batman movie? I guess it’s meant to show how brazen and outlandish this group is compared to the smaller colonies, but the design on it looks bad to me. And I’ve got to wonder how a tentpole film that’s supposed to launch a YA franchise is going to get away with onscreen violence with kids. I guess I’m interested, but this doesn’t make me want to run out and read the books.
The Capitol’s fashions are supposed to be crazy and outlandish in contrast to the drabness of the oppressed districts. I think what we see in the trailer is less brazen than described in the book, but it’s hard to tell overall design with a few glimpses. I’m very interested in how it’ll look in the film. As for the books, they’re quick, engaging reads. Not as good as HP but very entertaining and nowhere near as bad as certain vampire love stories.
That’s how it’s supposed to be. The city people are supposed to be crazy and weird looking. The buildings are supposed to be outlandish.
As others have said, the Capital residents are supposed to be ridiculous and garish. Their lives are all about complete indulgence and operating on a mere whim. In fact, there’s a character in the third book we meet who has made herself look like a cat – complete with fake whiskers. (In that case, that was a step too far even for the capital, and when we meet her the character has been shunned by society. But the fact that fake cat whiskers could even be considered shows what fashion is like in that world.)
Never judge a book by its movie. I would say that 99% of movies based on books can’t even compare.
I think it looks great! I’ve only recently read the first book so it’s still pretty fresh in my mind but it looks pretty close to how I’ve envisaged it. And I too like how it gets us to the start of the games and then ends……….
The books are pretty entertaining, and not at all what I was expecting going in. They make some interesting comments on the nature of media/celebrity relationships. Hopefully that stays intact. The trailer at least strikes the right tone, though, so I’m optimistic.
You know, I have yet to read the books, and this trailer did nothing to really sell me on wanting to see this movie. I will watch it again later to see, but all it did was make me want to see Jennifer Lawrence in something meatier.
Don’t worry, the Hunger Games (and subsequent books/movies) will give her plenty to work with.
It seems part “The Lottery” and part “Battle Royale.”
It looks good. I liked Battle Royale (the book), and this one seems maybe a bit more fleshed out as far as the story and presumably quite a bit less gory. I hope it has some of the same observations about society that Battle Royale (and The Lottery) make as far as what people will tolerate a/o celebrate, and what we will go through to survive, etc., etc. It could be really good, maybe even truly great
I agree with Rev. Slappy that it’s nice the trailer ended BEFORE the games began. Let us have something left to imagine about instead of showing us the whole movie’s highlight reel.
I suppose I’ll have to check out the books. Maybe keep them in mind when my kids get a bit older.
I hadn’t finished a fiction book in a decade before reading The Hunger Games (I’m currently a half-dozen chapters into Catching Fire) but this trailer looks pretty good except for the people of District 12 looking too pretty, clean and well-fed. Frankly, I was picturing Winter’s Bone folks while reading it, so for a poor West Virginia mining town of barely subsisting people, it’s hard to see how someone like a slimmed-down Jennifer Lawrence (as opposed to her normal voluptuousness – see X-Men) would happen.
I have read the books and although I liked the first one, I found the second one and especially the third ones to be really poorly written.
Having said that, I think this looks amazing.
I’m very happy that they’ve decided to go down what seems to be an almost grittily realistic road and bring the Districts and the Capitol to wildly varied life.
To my mind, the first shot of the Capitol did look wierdly out of synch with the look of everything else (i.e. clearly fake when all else is so strong) and Effie did look a little too grotesque for a character whom we ultimately sympathise with but it seems churlish to pick these differences of interpretation when of course the film makers have their version to tell and seem to have gotten so much right.
Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s going to do the business too.
Count me in.
As a complete stranger to this series, watching the trailer just now, I find it mildly intriguing. I of course can’t get that happy thrill of recognition, and I’m rather saddened by that. I’ve not heard of this “monster hit series of books” outside of this blog, actually. All I would ask of the trailer is perhaps just a little clarification. I don’t know whether this is supposed to be our world, in the future, or some parallel world or alternate timeline. So it was just a teensy bit disorienting because of that. Then again, perhaps I’ve gotten too used to trailers that completely hit you over the head with expository voice-overs as soon as it begins.
It’s Earth in the future, but they rebuilt North America after a harsh war, under a new name, segmented differently
I read the books in June after I had seen a bunch of movie casting news on various websites that I frequent, and the synopsis of the story intrigued me. I loved the books, and I gotta say, I am seriously loving this trailer. I am still a bit nervous about how they’ll handle the arena part of the story, but the tone they have struck with this trailer gives me a good amount of confidence. I love the way they cut the trailer too, how it ends with the countdown to “releasing” the tributes into the arena. Gave me chills, I’m not gonna lie.
It’s hard for me to tell how I would feel about this trailer if I had never heard of these books. Well, actually, I am 100% sure that it would strongly intrigue ME enough to immediately go buy the books, BUT I’m obviously the target audience (I’m female and I have a major love for any solid story with a strong female protagonist). So that’s kind of a given. But I dunno how someone like, say, a 35 year old man would react to this. Which is partly because I didn’t force my husband to watch it this morning, LOL. At the very least, I hope that demographic must be more interested by this than the other book-to-movie series that HG keeps unfortunately getting compared to – Twilight. :shudder:
Speaking as a 33-year-old man who is a fan of the books (I read them over Christmas because I heard about the film and the premise sounded interesting): I was really impressed with the trailer.
I was glad about the almost complete removal of arena action from the trailer (other than that final five seconds, the only arena scene we see is Katniss saluting District 11), and was also glad we only saw the “girl on fire” from a very long distance – a shot where if you don’t know what you’re looking at, it’s not clear what it is. I’m glad if they’re keeping that moment secret for the actual film.
It’s a really good trailer. I like that they’ve set up the entire story without spoiling ANYTHING about the actual bulk of the movie. An impressive piece of work.
Thanks for the insight MatthewL, looks like there’s at least another couple 30-something guys commenting here who are liking the trailer/HG too. I totally agree with you about the trailer – I think it was a really good move to end this trailer the way they did without giving away too much. And as much as I want to get some glimpses into the arena stuff before the movie comes out … I think it’ll be better if we don’t see it because I don’t want to get spoiled too much.
I’ve read the books.
I’d have to agree that the whole look and feel of District 12 looks a bit “safe” and polished. To be honest the whole vibe of the trailer feels a bit too safe for my liking… But maybe when we see places like The Hob etc. and see the violence and murder of the games it’ll fall more in line with the books.
However, this trailer was obviously created to go on the front of Twilight: Breaking Wind Part 1, which would mean it had the goal to attract and interest 12-16 y.o. girls, 35-45 y.o. women who miss their youth, and creepy old men i.e. the Twilight audience.
So I have faith that the actual film will include the grittier vibe it deserves (and I think there’s still time for another trailer before the film releases)
All this said, it’s still pretty cool to see Panem come to life….
I’ve read the books and so far, trailer looks to be true to the story and how I imagined it with the exception of District 12- I expected it to look more daunting. Really looking forward to this movie.
I haven’t read the novels but I must say Jennifer Lawrence’s screen presence in the movie’s trailer piqued my interest. I’ll likely check this one out to see Jennifer’s performance The trailer is good too especially the countdown part,goosebumps!
Even if I don’t know the story I think this trailer will attract non-readers/casual moviegoers like me check this one out
As a matter of fact, there is very little to be seen from District 12 apart from the Reaping – which, if I remember correctly, takes place with all the boys and girls donning their best clothes (so I don’t mind they look clean).
I am really impressed by the trailer, it plays out way better than I expected/feared, and they seem to have included very many smaller details that just make me happy. After the Reaping scene, I am also pretty much sold on Jennifer Lawrence now, although I still don’t like her hair being maximized in volume.
As a guy in his early 30s, I was amazed how little this is a book series for teenage girls. As a matter of fact, the young adult target group seemed pretty much like nothing but promising literary marketing to me. I firmly believe that this is going to be a four-quadrant hit in Lionsgate’s hands if they don’t mishandle it – as a matter of fact, I could not stop thinking about what an amazing film that first book would make when reading it a year ago.
Can’t wait.
Drew, doesn’t this look this the same premise as Battle Royale?
The premise is similar, but the focus is different.