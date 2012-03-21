Watch: fun. covers Lady Antebellum’s ‘We Own the Night’

I promise this will be quick: Today’s cute-o-meter was broken, by an acoustic cover of Lady Antebellum’s “We Own the Night” by fun., for SiriusXM.

I’ve always been a fan of Nate Ruess’ voice, especially on his old band The Format’s record “Dog Problem.” He treads that perfectly harmonize-able line between tenor and alto, a solid foundation for a memorable pop song that everyone can sing.

fun. recently made headlines by bowing at No. 3 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart, with a little help from their No. 1 single “We Are Young.” The band is on tour now through June, with about 90% of their shows sold out.