Watch: fun. and Janelle Monae are ‘Young’ at MTV Movie Awards

Ever want to know how the band behind ubiquitous “We Are Young” would fare on popular broadcast television? Pretty well, actually.

fun. took the stage to open the 2012 MTV Movie Awards during the live broadcast on Sunday night, tackling their hit “We Are Young” with the help of Janelle Monae, who features on the song. Donning matching white tuxedos with cropped pants, the band was joined by a mini-choir and the buoyant singer, who reversed her outfit to be mostly-black-clad. All looked postively amped.

Frontman Nate Ruess — formerly of the Format — came off almost overly eager, considering his breath control, but proved powerful and on-point with the excitement of the teen-endearing evening. Monae was very visible in the latter half of the song, much more evident than her criminally underutilized vocal part in the actual song.

“We Are Young” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. The band is on tour now, and will remain eternally as such.