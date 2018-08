Earlier this week, FX announced a premiere date for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and now the cable network has a new promo setting up the show’s sixth season.

“It’s Always Sunny” will return on Thursday, September 16, paired with “The League” in the 10 p.m. hour.

To whet appetite for the return of the no-holds-barred comedy, FX has eschewed new footage in favor of… an autotuned “It’s Always Sunny” remix.

Check it out!