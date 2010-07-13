Watch: FX teases ‘Terriers’

This 15 second clip from FX’s new dramedy “Terriers” doesn’t really say too much about the series itself, but perhaps it gives an idea of what to expect from the tone of the series?

Donal Logue (“Knights of Prosperity”) and Michael Raymond-James (“True Blood”) star as two friends who become unlicensed private investigators. The pilot comes to FX from “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan and was directed by “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer.

FX has set “Terriers” for a September premiere.

Check out this unenlightening, but amusing clip.