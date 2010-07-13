Watch: FX teases ‘Terriers’

#FX #Video
07.13.10 8 years ago
This 15 second clip from FX’s new dramedy “Terriers” doesn’t really say too much about the series itself, but perhaps it gives an idea of what to expect from the tone of the series?
Donal Logue (“Knights of Prosperity”) and Michael Raymond-James (“True Blood”) star as two friends who become unlicensed private investigators. The pilot comes to FX from “The Shield” creator Shawn Ryan and was directed by “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer.
FX has set “Terriers” for a September premiere.
Check out this unenlightening, but amusing clip.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Video
TAGSFXTerriersvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP