Watch: FX teases the boxing drama ‘Lights Out’

09.09.10 8 years ago 12 Comments
FX’s “Lights Out” won’t premiere until January, but the boxing drama already has a pulse-pounding new teaser trailer.
The series stars Holt McCallany as Patrick Leary, a former heavyweight champ facing various difficulties in his life outside the ring. 
“Lights Out” was created by Justin Zackham and steered by showrunner Warren Leight (“In Treatment”) and also features Stacy Keach, Catherine McCormack, and Pablo Schreiber.
[As an editorial aside, the “Lights Out” pilot is really great. McCallany is a strong and unconventional star and despite the familiarity that comes from most pugilism dramas, “Lights Out” manages to maintain the cliches, while executing them perfectly.]
Check out the teaser.

