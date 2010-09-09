Watch: FX teases the boxing drama ‘Lights Out’

FX’s “Lights Out” won’t premiere until January, but the boxing drama already has a pulse-pounding new teaser trailer.
The series stars Holt McCallany as Patrick Leary, a former heavyweight champ facing various difficulties in his life outside the ring.
“Lights Out” was created by Justin Zackham and steered by showrunner Warren Leight (“In Treatment”) and also features Stacy Keach, Catherine McCormack, and Pablo Schreiber.
[As an editorial aside, the “Lights Out” pilot is really great. McCallany is a strong and unconventional star and despite the familiarity that comes from most pugilism dramas, “Lights Out” manages to maintain the cliches, while executing them perfectly.]
Check out the teaser.
This show looks fantastic – very much in tune with FX’s current lineup of dark, smart dramas. I look forward to watching it every week.
I can’t even remember the last time there was a legitimate white American heavyweight champ.
Kicker of Elves — I’m assuming Tommy Morrison doesn’t count as “legitimate”?
-Daniel
I did have Morrison in mind, but his win over Foreman in 1993 was for a vacant WBO title – hardly the most prestigious belt. And he only defended it once against a journeyman before getting hilariously knocked out by Michael Bentt, who had a record of 10-1. Riddick Bowe was clearly the consensus heavyweight champ at the time; he had the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles which he won over Holyfield.
Kicker – Oh, don’t get me wrong. I’d be VERY hesitant to count Morrison as a legitimate heavyweight champ. As you tacitly note, the heavyweight division has been awash in white champions lately. They all just happen to be Russians…
-Daniel
Actually, the Klitschkos are Ukrainian. HBO elected to drop all coverage of their fights at the end of 2009, which means that North Americans will be even more confused about the state of the heavyweight division.
I should point out that Tomasz Adamek, though he was born in Poland, has been fighting out of New Jersey since 2004 or so. He fought as a light-heavyweight for most of his career, but moved up to heavyweight last year and won the vacant IBF title against Andrew Golota. He’s entertaining, but way too undersized to be successful against either of the Klitschko brothers. Still, he’s the closest thing America has to a white heavyweight champ right now. I’m not even sure if Adamek can speak English.
Kicker – Sorry. I meant “Or the former USSR,” clearly. And I’m gonna need Adamek to beat a heavyweight more assertive than the embalmed corpse of Andrew Golota and the bloated corpse of Chris Arreola and the tall corpse of Michael Grant before I take him seriously…
-Daniel
Was already looking forward to this, now with this trailer and only now hearing Stacy Keach is in it, I am pumped. Bring on January
This is going to be great. Also people get the word out Terriers is also good.
does anyone know who does the drums on the opening of the show?
That’s what I’m also searching for. Who and what is the drumming in the beginning, drumline Taiko?
the action in and outside of the ring looks great!
Reminds me of a book I read titled, “Johnny Bad Ass”