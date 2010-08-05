Watch: Garrett Hedlund Talks ‘Tron: Legacy,’ Ducatis and Flying Machines

We interrupt “Flipped week” to bring you a “TRON: Legacy” bulletin.

Don’t get me wrong, “Flipped” looks like it’s going to be a great movie, but there is not a single film that I am more excited about this year than TRON: Legacy. I could easily say that my 10 thru 14 year old self has watched the original TRON on VHS tape close to 100 times and my much older, more mature self has watched it.. ooh a few times more than once on DVD.

I spoke to director Joseph Kosinski at Comic Con (Article coming soon) and according to him the movie lived in his VCR as well, so all signs point to the project being in the right hands.

(Mr. Kosinski should be especially happy today as it was announced that Disney has picked up the film rights to “Oblivion” his Sci-Fi “Illustrated Novel” that he developed at Radical Press.)

Disney released this new picture on the TRON Facebook page, depicting a double-disk’d gladiator either falling or suspended on a clear surface. (we see a bit of this sequence in the new trailer around minute 2:03, The orange highlights tell us this is a bad guy… maybe Clu himself?)

The design and the framing show the filmmakers have a keen eye for precise symmetry. Kosinski brought in industrial designers and other techs to help with the production design. The director also studied architecture in school and the image shows an appreciation for angles if nothing else.

Also captured at the Con was the interview above with Garrett Hedlund, who plays Sam Flynn, the hero of the new chapter. Gregory Ellwood tries to get him to talk about the cool new weapons in the pic, but we mostly just get enthusiasm. Hey, we can’t really ask for much more at this point

“Tron Legacy” opens nationwide and in IMAX on Dec. 17.

