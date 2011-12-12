Watch: George Takei calls for truce between ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’ fans

Inspired by a YouTube “feud” between former “Star Trek” actor William Shatner and former “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher (as highlighted on Roger Ebert’s blog), George “Sulu” Takei – at the prodding of Ebert – has made his own viral video in which he calls for a truce by appealing to each camp’s mutual dislike of the “Twilight” series.

“Fellow ‘Star’ folks, cool it down! And shut your big wormholes,” pleads Takei at the beginning of his monologue. “Each [franchise] is wonderful in its own special way.”

The actor then goes on to suggest that those on both sides of the debate need to consider the bigger picture – namely the blockbuster “Twilight” franchise, which Takei likens to “an ominous mutual threat to all science-fiction.”

“It is really, really bad,” he asserts. “Gone is any sense of heroism, camaraderie, or epic battle. In its place we have vampires that sparkle, and mope, and go to high school.”

Uh-oh…careful, George. Those Twi-hards can be pretty brutal.

Watch the full 3-minute video below, then let us know where you stand on the “Star Wars” vs. “Star Trek” debate – and whether you too believe both camps need to come together to combat the “‘Twilight’ threat”.