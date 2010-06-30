Watch: Get wet with Pearl Jam in video for â€˜Amongst the Wavesâ€™

Pearl Jam”s new video for “Amongst the Waves” is a glorious look at our oceans. Lead singer Eddie Vedder is a fanatical surfer so we don”t know if any of the footage, including the adorable black and white opening of a father and daughter, is him, but the point of view is all his. It”s like a four-minute vacation right there on your computer, with a Pearl Jam concert thrown in.

We also like that, even though you know it has to be coming, PJ lets the video spool out with its natural beauty before ending it with a few heartbreaking shots of the Gulf-post BP oil spill.

The video will be for sale on iTunes starting July 6 with proceeds from the U.S. going to Conservation International”s Oceans Campaign.

If you”ve got a minute, scroll down http://www.pearljam.com/oceans and see different ways you can help support the clean up in the Gulf from the BP oil spill, but, otherwise, enjoy the gorgeous footage.

(Note: If you’re having trouble buffering the clip, turn off the HD option).

Pearl Jam Oceans from Pearl Jam on Vimeo.