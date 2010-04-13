Watch: ‘Glee’s’ Sue Sylvester moves to the music in ‘Vogue’

04.14.10 8 years ago

In advance of next week’s all-Madonna themed episode of “Glee,” Fox Broadcasting released a remarkable shot for shot remake of the Material Girl’s classic music video to her No. 1 dance track “Vogue.”

Starring the one and only Sue Sylvester (aka Jane Lynch) and Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Mercedes (Amber Riley), the “Glee” video is pretty remarkable work all around.  Now, whether the video’s original director, none other than David “Fight Club” Fincher thinks it’s cool is another matter entirely.  As for Madonna, we’re 99% sure she gave her blessing.

Even if you aren’t a fan of the show, you should really check it out. And who knew Lynch could sing and dance?  Can you say Emmy nomination?  I think you can.

Twenty years later, you can still move to the music people. Watch it below.

For more on “Glee” check out HitFix’s recap on the show’s return from hiatus here.

