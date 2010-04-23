Watch: Gorillaz, Clash members get animated on ‘Colbert Report’

04.23.10 8 years ago

For those of you who missed Gorillaz’ historic performance at Coachella this past weekend with special guests Paul Simonon and Mick Jones, you get a re-do.

The Damon Albarn-fronted cartoony band had the former Clash members on, along with the powerful Bobby Womack, for “Stylo,” the magical, mystical music video featuring Bruce Willis.

Colbert also interviewed, or, rather “interviewed,” Albarn and animator Jamie Hewlett. He established that Albarn used to be in Blur. Good. Also, cartoon groupies qualify as mating between “species.” Gross. The “phonecall” from Murdoc is barely funny, but is cribbled by the fact that there’s a bit of explaining to do about this conceptual band. We’d much rather get drunk with Murdoc, and take his money in poker.

As previously reported, Jones and Simonon reunited live for the first time in 27 years at Coachella. The pair had recorded together previously, but only recently. They appear on the title track of Gorrilaz’ “Plastic Beach together.”

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c
Gorillaz – Stylo
www.colbertnation.com
Colbert Report Full Episodes Political Humor Fox News
The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c
Gorillaz
www.colbertnation.com
Colbert Report Full Episodes Political Humor Fox News

Around The Web

TAGSBobby Womackclashcolbert reportgorrilazgorrilaz colbert reportMICK JONESStylo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP