Watch: Gorillaz, Clash members get animated on ‘Colbert Report’

For those of you who missed Gorillaz’ historic performance at Coachella this past weekend with special guests Paul Simonon and Mick Jones, you get a re-do.

The Damon Albarn-fronted cartoony band had the former Clash members on, along with the powerful Bobby Womack, for “Stylo,” the magical, mystical music video featuring Bruce Willis.

Colbert also interviewed, or, rather “interviewed,” Albarn and animator Jamie Hewlett. He established that Albarn used to be in Blur. Good. Also, cartoon groupies qualify as mating between “species.” Gross. The “phonecall” from Murdoc is barely funny, but is cribbled by the fact that there’s a bit of explaining to do about this conceptual band. We’d much rather get drunk with Murdoc, and take his money in poker.

As previously reported, Jones and Simonon reunited live for the first time in 27 years at Coachella. The pair had recorded together previously, but only recently. They appear on the title track of Gorrilaz’ “Plastic Beach together.”