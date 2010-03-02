Watch: Bruce Willis helps out on Gorillaz’ new video for ‘Stylo’

Yippie Ki Yay. Bruce Willis rides back into town to save the day…sort of.

In the video for “Stylo,” the first single from Gorillaz” forthcoming “Plastic Beach” album, a trio of Gorillaz characters, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and 2D, are having no trouble escaping the long arm of the law. Cops, bloated on donuts (Yum!) prove no match for our scoundrels, but bounty hunter Willis sure does.

As he follows them down the road to ruin, he goes all bad ass on them. We won”t say how it ends, but it may be hard to bring these characters back for a sequel.

Jamie Hewlett, who co-founded Gorillaz with Damon Albarn, directs the apocolypic clip, which like virtually every other clip we”ve seen this year, takes place in the desert. It also looks uniquely American. Hey! Who let Murdoc and co. into the country?

As far as we can tell, the video had absolutely nothing to do with the lyrics (other the “on the run” line), but somehow it all works perfectly. The slow groove of the song is greatly enhanced by legendary soul man Bobby Womack”s presence, as well as Mos Def”s textured rhymes.

We”d certainly rather watch Willis in this than in “Cop Out.”

Listen to the album stream here.