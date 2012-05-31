Watch: Grace Potter & the Nocturnals meet beasties in ‘Never Go Back’ video

“The Hunger Games” meets “Where The Wild Things Are” meets “Home Alone” in Grace Potter & The Nocturnals’ new clip for “Never Go Back.”

The beautifully shot clip, directed by Isaac Rentz, features a child who, like Charlie Brown, seemingly has no parental supervision, alone in a mansion. She”s invaded by a mob of human beasties who eat her food, frolic in the house and cause general mayhem. Like a little Katniss, she fights back with a bow and arrow, accidentally torching her mansion. But in the process, she sets herself free to join the beasties, who become her protectors and buddies and they”re free to roam like the feral kids in “Mad Max.”

Though she has no interaction with the kid of the house, Potter shows up occasionally, singing.

The animal theme fits well with the title of the group”s new album, “The Lion, The Beast, The Beat” out June 12. Potter will appear on “Good Morning America” the day o release and will be featured on VH1″s “Storytellers” on June 15.