Watch: Green Day premieres new song, ‘Cigarettes and Valentines,’ in concert

Only four years after Green Day”s live album, “Bullet in a Bible,” it looks like the punk pop trio is ready to release a new concert album.

The group premiered a new song, “Cigarettes and Valentines,” during a tour stop in Denver, according to punknews, and added that they were recording a new live album…. or “live fucking album,” as Billie Joe Armstrong declared.

“Cigarettes” was allegedly on Green Day”s lost–or should we say, stolen–album. As the well-known story goes, the master tapes for the follow-up to the band”s 2000 album, “Warning,” were nabbed. This was on of the songs supposedly on there. Instead of re-recording, the band wrote “American Idiot” instead. We never condone stealing of any kind, but thank you, thieves!

Check out the new song for yourself below.