Watch: Green Day premieres new song, ‘Cigarettes and Valentines,’ in concert

09.01.10 8 years ago

Only four years after Green Day”s live album, “Bullet in a Bible,” it looks like the punk pop trio is ready to release a new concert album.

The group premiered a new song, “Cigarettes and Valentines,” during a tour stop in Denver, according to punknews,  and added that they were recording a new live album…. or “live fucking album,” as Billie Joe Armstrong declared.

“Cigarettes” was allegedly on Green Day”s lost–or should we say, stolen–album. As the well-known story goes, the master tapes for the follow-up to the band”s 2000 album, “Warning,” were nabbed. This was on of the songs supposedly on there. Instead of re-recording, the band wrote “American Idiot” instead. We never condone stealing of any kind, but thank you, thieves!

Check out the new song for yourself below.

 

Around The Web

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP