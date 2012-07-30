Watch: Green Day wants you to ‘Let Yourself Go’ in new live video

Green Day continues to give fans peeks into “¡Uno!,” “¡Dos!,” and “¡Tre!”, the three albums coming out over a four-month period starting next month.

Today, we get a live video of “Let Yourself Go,” filmed Nov. 17 at a club in Austin, Texas. The Alternative Press exclusive is a little slice of punk pop that is a straight-down-the-middle fastball from the trio: it”s propulsive, snarly, and energetic. Plus, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt are appropriately scruffy, looking like they”re running on no sleep and caffeine for days on end in the black and white clip. The live version stretches out a bit after a great, anthemic start. We”re hoping the album version is a tightly-wound, 2:30 version.

Over the weekend, Hitfix revealed that “99 Revolutions,” a tune from “Tre,” will run over the end credits for the Will Farrell/Zach Galifianakis film “The Candidate.” Armstrong has also been named a mentor on Season 3 of “The Voice,” along with Mary J. Blige, Michael Buble, and Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas.