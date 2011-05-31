Watch: Greenband ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ teaser debuts with same killer music Â 

06.01.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

After creating something of a fuss over Memorial Day weekend, moviegoers can finally get a look at a greenband trailer for David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” online.  A redband version of the trailer appeared on the web over the holiday break, but had incredibly good sound and for some reason Sony Pictures did nothing in their power to take it down.  Conspiracy?  Underground marketing?  Whether it was legal, illegal, official or unofficial, it created the buzz it was intended to do.

The greenband trailer not only features the same great music (we assume from the film’s composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), but intoxicating tagline “The Feel Bad Movie Of Christmas.” 

You can watch the preview embedded in this post.

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” opens nationwide on Dec. 21.

Around The Web

TAGSAtticus Rossthe girl with the dragon tattootrent reznor

