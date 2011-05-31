Watch: Greenband ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ teaser debuts with same killer music Â 

After creating something of a fuss over Memorial Day weekend, moviegoers can finally get a look at a greenband trailer for David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” online. A redband version of the trailer appeared on the web over the holiday break, but had incredibly good sound and for some reason Sony Pictures did nothing in their power to take it down. Conspiracy? Underground marketing? Whether it was legal, illegal, official or unofficial, it created the buzz it was intended to do.
The greenband trailer not only features the same great music (we assume from the film’s composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), but intoxicating tagline “The Feel Bad Movie Of Christmas.”
You can watch the preview embedded in this post.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” opens nationwide on Dec. 21.
Won’t be as good as the original film. Might be watchable.
Fincher. It’s gonna be ten times better than the originals. Sorry, but those flicks just really weren’t that great.
@Crow3711: If you think the first of the original films (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) wasn’t great, then you obviously haven’t seen it. Fincher may be able to top it, but not by much. And the trailer looks like a carbon copy. I’m getting tired of people complaining how much better it’s going to be just because it’s Fincher, and putting down Oplev’s film, when they obviously haven’t seen it. Agreed that the two sequels were crap, though.
Regardless of thoughts on the books, previous films, etc, I think we can all agree on one thing:
That is one bad ass trailer.
Agreed. The song choice really makes it killer though, I think. Sets the tone for how crazy this Fincher film is likely going to be. Wasn’t really looking forward to it, other than the Fincher connection, but now I’m definitely interested. Fincher + Reznor + dark story matter = gold.
Heh, I just feel the need to point out that the very first link below this article in the “You Might Also Like” section is “Trent Reznor, Karen O reworking Led Zeppelin for ‘Dragon Tattoo’ soundtrack.” So, yeah, it’s Trent.
It’s a great teaser, that’s for sure. I think the original movie was good for what it was. But let’s not get crazy saying the original was some kind of monumental feat of film making. This absolutely looks better. Far better. I don’t care how “American” it is.