Watch: Gross moments from ‘Hoading: Buried Alive,’ ‘Extreme Cheapskates’

This Wednesday, TLC is gifting all of us with two new episodes of “Extreme Cheapskates” and “Hoarding: Buried Alive” (at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. respectively). As gross as these shows may be, they’re tremendously reassuring to anyone who has ever had a moment of quirk and wondered if they, in fact, were a little weird. Guess what? There’s a very, very small chance too many people are as oddball as the two women we see here. In fact, these ladies may be unique in the world. So, watch the clips below, then pat yourself on the back. You may buy toilet paper from Costco, but that does not make you either extremely cheap OR a hoarder.

In the first clip, meet Stephanie. Stephanie is so cheap (HOW CHEAP IS SHE?) that she reboils pasta water, chunks and all. I’m wondering at what point her family becomes so sick from eating pre-chewed food (you don’t eat it, it comes back later!) that the medical bills will wake her up to the fact that she will never in her lifetime save enough money to make her gross habits pay for themselves, but oh well!

Oh, that “reusable water” wasn’t gross enough for you? This woman has lost her teeth in her hoard. Her TEETH. Isn’t that something you’d keep nearby? Or, I don’t know, in your mouth? Yeah. I’m guessing some poor, unsuspecting helpers are going to be stuck sifting through her crap only to discover a set of chompers.

Will you be watching “Extreme Cheapskates” and “Hoarding: Buried Alive”?