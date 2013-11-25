Watch: Gross moments from ‘Hoading: Buried Alive,’ ‘Extreme Cheapskates’

This Wednesday, TLC is gifting all of us with two new episodes of “Extreme Cheapskates” and “Hoarding: Buried Alive” (at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. respectively). As gross as these shows may be, they’re tremendously reassuring to anyone who has ever had a moment of quirk and wondered if they, in fact, were a little weird. Guess what? There’s a very, very small chance too many people are as oddball as the two women we see here. In fact, these ladies may be unique in the world. So, watch the clips below, then pat yourself on the back. You may buy toilet paper from Costco, but that does not make you either extremely cheap OR a hoarder.
In the first clip, meet Stephanie. Stephanie is so cheap (HOW CHEAP IS SHE?) that she reboils pasta water, chunks and all. I’m wondering at what point her family becomes so sick from eating pre-chewed food (you don’t eat it, it comes back later!) that the medical bills will wake her up to the fact that she will never in her lifetime save enough money to make her gross habits pay for themselves, but oh well!
Oh, that “reusable water” wasn’t gross enough for you? This woman has lost her teeth in her hoard. Her TEETH. Isn’t that something you’d keep nearby? Or, I don’t know, in your mouth? Yeah. I’m guessing some poor, unsuspecting helpers are going to be stuck sifting through her crap only to discover a set of chompers.
Will you be watching “Extreme Cheapskates” and “Hoarding: Buried Alive”?
Wow. Just… wow.
The Navy showers didn’t bother me — but the chunky re-used water? Yeah, that did.
LIVE POOR ,DIE RICH,,,ITS RIDICULOUS,, THATS WHAT IT IS.
My gosh..where the heck does she live that water is so expensive? Ca? And doesn’t she know saliva from the mouth is germ infested! And she spoils original container by returning the salvia mixed food to that container! Such risky behavior. She is so ignorant, must have missed hygiene and nutrition class. I don’t think she has to worry about any guests for dinner after they see this!
This person with Stage V renal failure needs to wake up. She did not need to go on forced retirement, she looks like she is perfectly fine to work. I was diagnosed in 1979 and I have had hard times as well, being in stage V myself I still work a full time job. And for her to live in that filth is not good for her internally, externally or emotionally.
