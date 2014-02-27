Want to hear the first original new song from ‘Muppets Most Wanted’?

#Disney #Ricky Gervais #Tina Fey
and 02.27.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) The new trailer for Disney”s “Muppets Most Wanted” features some of the footage we first saw in November but shifts the focus to Kermit”s doppelganger Constantine … the World”s Most Dangerous Frog. Plus, we get to see brief appearances by Christoph Waltz, Ross Lynch, Sean Combs, Zach Galifianakis and others.

Directed by James Bobin, the sequel to 2011′s The Muppets stars Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell. It opens March 21.

Disney”s “Muppets Most Wanted” takes the entire Muppets gang on a global tour, selling out grand theaters in some of Europe”s most exciting destinations, including Berlin, Madrid and London. But mayhem follows the Muppets overseas, as they find themselves unwittingly entangled in an international crime caper headed by Constantine-the World”s Number One Criminal and a dead ringer for Kermit-and his dastardly sidekick Dominic, aka Number Two, portrayed by Ricky Gervais. The film stars Tina Fey as Nadya, a feisty prison guard, and Ty Burrell as Interpol agent Jean Pierre Napoleon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Ricky Gervais#Tina Fey
TAGSDISNEYJAMES BOBINMUPPETS MOST WANTEDRicky GervaisTINA FEYTY BURRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP