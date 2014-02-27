Want to hear the first original new song from ‘Muppets Most Wanted’?

(CBR) The new trailer for Disney”s “Muppets Most Wanted” features some of the footage we first saw in November but shifts the focus to Kermit”s doppelganger Constantine … the World”s Most Dangerous Frog. Plus, we get to see brief appearances by Christoph Waltz, Ross Lynch, Sean Combs, Zach Galifianakis and others.
Directed by James Bobin, the sequel to 2011′s The Muppets stars Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell. It opens March 21.
Disney”s “Muppets Most Wanted” takes the entire Muppets gang on a global tour, selling out grand theaters in some of Europe”s most exciting destinations, including Berlin, Madrid and London. But mayhem follows the Muppets overseas, as they find themselves unwittingly entangled in an international crime caper headed by Constantine-the World”s Number One Criminal and a dead ringer for Kermit-and his dastardly sidekick Dominic, aka Number Two, portrayed by Ricky Gervais. The film stars Tina Fey as Nadya, a feisty prison guard, and Ty Burrell as Interpol agent Jean Pierre Napoleon.
