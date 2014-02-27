Want to hear the first original new song from ‘Muppets Most Wanted’?

(CBR) The new trailer for Disney”s “Muppets Most Wanted” features some of the footage we first saw in November but shifts the focus to Kermit”s doppelganger Constantine … the World”s Most Dangerous Frog. Plus, we get to see brief appearances by Christoph Waltz, Ross Lynch, Sean Combs, Zach Galifianakis and others.

Directed by James Bobin, the sequel to 2011′s The Muppets stars Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Ty Burrell. It opens March 21.

