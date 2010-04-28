Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow says she never really got a script for ‘Iron Man 2’

Monday night’s “Iron Man 2” world premiere was quite an event with sexy “Ironettes” lining the red carpet and stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeremy Renner and Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, crashing the party. The film’s cast, on the other hand, took some time to chat about the upcoming blockbuster with the assembled media before checking out their handiwork.

HitFix was able to speak to Gwyneth Paltrow (new Stark Industries CEO Pepper Potts), Don Cheadle (the “new” Lt. Col. James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, aka War Machine) and screenwriter Justin Theroux (better known for his onscreen roles in “Six Feet Under” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”).

Paltrow had the biggest revelation of the three admitting that when director Jon Favreau let her know the sequel was about to shoot there actually wasn’t a script in hand. Cheadle discussed just how uncomfortable his mostly metal War Machine armor was and Theroux tried to explain whether or not they planned for a third “Iron Man” during production (without making it clear either way). Theroux, presented in a separate video below, also talked about how the stress of writing the screenplay literally made his neck seize up while the film was shooting. And, no, that’s probably not a subject Marvel Studios wants him to continue to discuss with the press (smart readers will be able to insinuate plenty by his reply).

You can discover that and as well as get a taste of the exciting premiere (and perhaps even catch a glimpse of Hemsworth) by watching the two videos below.



“Iron Man 2” opens nationwide and in IMAX on May 7.