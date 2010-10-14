Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow show us she’s ‘Country Strong’ in new video

We already knew Gwyneth Paltrow could sing from her duet with Huey Lewis in…  Now we discover she can sing country as well.  In this new clip from “Country Strong,” her new movie with Tim McGraw,” we see her warbling a very stereotypical, somewhat paint-by-numbers country tune. The tune, however, comes in a beautiful wrapper courtesy of Vince Gill and Patty Griffin”s backing vocals.

The clip intersperses Paltrow performing the song with clips of the movie and of her character performing the song–it”s a little psycho that way. In the movie, she plays a down-on-herluck country singer  out of rehab attempting a comeback with the assistance of her husband/manager, played by Tim McGraw. But as we can tell from the video, complications ensue when Leighton Meester enters the picture as a competing singer. Tears flow, horses run wild, pick up trucks get stuck in the mud.

Tell me Paltrow doesn”t look like Taylor Swift in the long shots of her in the red dress pumping her arm.

[Editor’s note: We contacted Sony Pictures, who initially provided us with the link, about why the video was no longer available.  There is no clear answer yet, but as soon as it is, we will re-post.]

