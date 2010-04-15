Watch: Hanson’s new clip for jubilant ‘Thinking ‘Bout Somethin”

We love the fact that history is looking very positively at Hanson, whom some critics dismissed as a just another boy band when the three boys first appeared in the mid-’90s. “MMMBop” routinely shows up on best pop singles of all time lists, as it rightfully should. (The notoriously snooty Village Voice Pazz & Jop Poll named it best single of the year in 1997).

The three brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac, debuted a new video today on Myspace for the apostrophe-challenged “Thinking ‘Bout Somethin”,” the first single from the trio”s forthcoming album, ” Shout It Out.”

The clip replicates a scene in “The Blues Brothers,” (hence the ever-present shades) where their music causes a spontaneous outburst of dancing in the streets—now known as a flashmob. Hanson begins playing the tune, which sounds like it belongs on Stax Records with its horns and jubilant beats-in a music store in downtown Tulsa and as the sounds pour forth, 300 locals break into dance. Among the locals? Two of Taylor Hanson”s kids. Tell me you don”t feel old now…

Watch the video a few times and you”ll catch new stuff each time: Who”s playing tambourine? (Hint: he looks very different than how you”re used to seeing him). Also check out who the hippie dude playing the bass is.

Just for fun, after the embed for the “Thinking ‘Bout Somethin”,” we embedded our go-to clip when we need to go to our happy place: as my fellow fans will know, “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” occasionally opens with a musical number, often with puppets and Bondage Boy. Here, Ferguson, Wavy the the Alligator and a few friends perform an absolutely joyous version of “MMMBop.” It”s guaranteed to make your day a little brighter.