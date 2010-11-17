Watch: Harrison Ford, Daniel Craig and some E.T. tech in ‘Cowboys and Aliens’ trailer

Jon Favreau’s ‘Cowboys and Aliens’ made a splash this year at Comic Con when the director managed to get star Harrison Ford onto the stage in Hall H for the first time ever. That coupled with some impressive preview footage left the crowd wowed and hungry for more. It was the perfect venue as ‘Cowboys and Aliens’ actually began as a comic and has all the elements that fanboys love, a mash-up of sci-fi and western elements mixed up without trace of irony.
If you missed that event fear not, as a lot of that Comic-Con footage has ended up in the teaser trailer that Universal released today on Yahoo along with a bevy of new images. The teaser begins with outlaw Jake Lonergan (Daniel Craig) waking up in the middle of the desert with no shoes and no memories, only a strange metal bracelet attached to his wrist. It becomes apparent that Favreau is making a western when we see standard cowboy movie elements such as a posse, a saloon and surly rich rancher (Harrison Ford) appear in sequence. The “Aliens” part soon becomes apparent when the old western town starts getting strafed by alien ships. neato.
Enjoy the trailer embedded below, check out our picture gallery and I’ll have details from the set for you soon.
“Cowboys and Aliens” touches down Friday July 29th
see, now that blew the Green Lantern trailer away if you ask me.
I agree. For all the fx and flashy shots the Green Lantern trailer had it just didn’t have the impact this one does, imo.
hmm, this looks fun — i hope they use the Kitchens of Distinction song of the same name in the soundtrack somewhere. (maybe over the closing credits?)
I don’t get it….
From the tone of the trailer it seemes like they are making a serious badass western meets alieninvationmovie. fair enough but then they call it something as selfaware, ironic and kitch as cowboys and aliens…..HATE the title
The comic was called Cowboys & Aliens, why would they change it?
I love there’s only ever one woman in any western movie. Accurate? Or Sexist? Nevertheless, I’m on board to see this movie because it looks badass.
great trailer, wasnt so sure about this one but it is now one of my most anticipated films for next year. 100% agree that this just blew the Green Lantern trailer out of the water, I thought it looked terrible.
I will Def. pay to see this and absolutly buy the Blu-Ray… This Movie looks Great. And Daniel Craig looks Bad ass as always!!! I can’t wait for the screaner!
The opening scene reminds me of the opening of “Laserblast.”