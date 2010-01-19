Watch: Harrison Ford discusses ‘Extraordinary Measures’

I was of mixed opinion when I was offered a chance to sit down and talk to Harrison Ford last week.

The eleven-year-old version of me started screaming “HOLY CRAP! IT’S INDIANA JONES! IT’S HAN SOLO!” And I can’t help but listen to that inner voice sometimes… that’s what keeps me honest as a film fan. The reason I love movies is at least in part because of those formative years, and Harrison Ford was the first movie star I ever felt belonged to my generation.

But as an adult, and as a journalist, I’ve heard that Ford is a tough interview, to put it lightly. And I’ve watched several really strong interviewers come up short when talking to him. I just get a feeling it’s not a process he enjoys on any level, and that he does it when he absolutely has to. That is not the best circumstance to sit down and have any sort of real conversation with anyone, especially when they’re herding you through, six minutes at a time.

Still, in the end, I decided I had to try, and I figured I had a good way to open the conversation with him to try and get some sort of reaction. A few years ago, Paramount sent out real bullwhips to a number of online writers as promo for “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” As a kid, I’d learned to use one of those whips pretty well, and I figured I’d show off at a party I was throwing. Sure enough, I got a great sound on my third attempt, a deafening CRRRRACK!

But as soon as I’d done it, a few people stared at my arm in horror and asked me if I was okay. I didn’t even feel it, but evidently, I’d opened up a gash right below the elbow, and now, two years later, I have a huge fat white scar there. Honestly, I’m pretty pleased, since at the very least, I got it in a ridiculous way that makes me laugh, and it didn’t hurt at all.

What better way to break the ice with Indiana Jones, right?

If you want to see a larger version of the interview, click here.

I’ll have a review for the film this Friday, so look for it amidst all of our breaking Sundance coverage, which gets underway Thursday. The whole HitFix team will be there this year, so expect tons of reviews and interviews out of the festival. Should be a blast.

