Watch: HBO’s full ‘Boardwalk Empire’ trailer

If you thought waiting sucked for “True Blood” fans, HBO has released an impressive new trailer for this fall’s period drama “Boardwalk Empire,” from “Sopranos” scribe Terence Winter and director Martin Scorsese.

Set in Atlantic City in 1920 at the dawn of Prohibition, the series features Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Michael K. Williams (Omar!!!), Kelly MacDonald, Michael Pitt and more.

HBO has had “Boardwalk Empire” loosely scheduled for fall, but the show is now set to premiere in September, with this trailer launching before “True Blood” returns on Sunday (June 13) night. This is the third official trailer for “Boardwalk Empire,” but the first to really delve into the colorful characters and crackling dialogue the series promises.

Check it out: