Watch: HBO’s full ‘Boardwalk Empire’ trailer

#HBO #Boardwalk Empire
06.12.10 8 years ago 9 Comments
If you thought waiting sucked for “True Blood” fans, HBO has released an impressive new trailer for this fall’s period drama “Boardwalk Empire,” from “Sopranos” scribe Terence Winter and director Martin Scorsese.
Set in Atlantic City in 1920 at the dawn of Prohibition, the series features Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Michael K. Williams (Omar!!!), Kelly MacDonald, Michael Pitt and more.
HBO has had “Boardwalk Empire” loosely scheduled for fall, but the show is now set to premiere in September, with this trailer launching before “True Blood” returns on Sunday (June 13) night. This is the third official trailer for “Boardwalk Empire,” but the first to really delve into the colorful characters and crackling dialogue the series promises.
Check it out:

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIREHBOMARTIN SCORSESETRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP