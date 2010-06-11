Watch: HBO’s full ‘Boardwalk Empire’ trailer

If you thought waiting sucked for “True Blood” fans, HBO has released an impressive new trailer for this fall’s period drama “Boardwalk Empire,” from “Sopranos” scribe Terence Winter and director Martin Scorsese.
Set in Atlantic City in 1920 at the dawn of Prohibition, the series features Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, Michael K. Williams (Omar!!!), Kelly MacDonald, Michael Pitt and more.
HBO has had “Boardwalk Empire” loosely scheduled for fall, but the show is now set to premiere in September, with this trailer launching before “True Blood” returns on Sunday (June 13) night. This is the third official trailer for “Boardwalk Empire,” but the first to really delve into the colorful characters and crackling dialogue the series promises.
Check it out:
Judging by the trailer, Boardwalk Empire maybe the next Sopranos. Heck, it may even be the next Mad Men.
Excellent use of The Dead Weather there. This series looks pretty great. So happy HBO is back to making appointment television.
What is the name of the song, Hatfield? What album is it off of?
It’s “60 Feet Tall” off of the album Horehound.
Visually and thematically, this seems like Deadwood meets Mad Men. The grittiness and anarchy of Deadwood with the cleaned-up, polished style of Mad Men. I’m excited to see Michael K Williams in a new show.
Sareeta, I value your opinion. So “Deadwood meets Mad Men”? What a promo. You couldn’t make it sound any better if you tried.
Ditto about happiness for Michael K. Williams!!! I Wish I had seen the trailer before they took it down as I’ve never really been into gangster shows, except of course “The Godfather”.
I haven’t even watched all of The Sopranos. It seems to me that The Sopranos is uneven. It’s a mix of fantastic episodes and not so great episodes. I know some people would shoot me for saying that.
If I do watch Boardwalk Empire, it will be my first time paying extra for premium cable shows, meaning HBO. I dunno. I think cable costs are such a rip off. We have zero competition here so they screw us royally.
The only reason I get anything beyond basic is to be able to watch it in real time for Alan’s reviews.
In case anyone wants to see the trailer, try this link as the one above is no longer available.
[www.hbo.com]
Choose “Series” to see this trailer and the others for Boardwalk.
Oh and after watching it? I’m in. Totally in.
I have to add this here since Boardwalk Empire, Martin Scorsese, Alan, Omar, and Hitflix by association “made” me do it.
I now have HBO! Well, I will on Thursday, cable gods willing.
And a real live DVR. The quality of which will be better than VHS tapes. Tee-hee. Plus now I can keep up with you all, recording 2 shows at once.
How I envied you who said “Let me check my DVR for last season’s, episode 3 of Mad Men.
Oh my god, I’m in TV heaven. And broke.
Isn’t it grand living in the 21st century.