Watch: HBO teases ‘Game of Thrones’

Winter is coming.
With those words come great anticipation for the legion of fans of George R. R. Martin’s still evolving “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.
HBO already announced that the epic fantasy (kinda) “Game of Thrones” will go into production later this summer with an eye toward a yet-to-be-determined 2011 premiere.
The “Game of Thrones” pilot was directed by Tom McCarthy and features Mark Addy, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jason Moamoa, Sean Bean and more.
On Sunday (June 13), HBO unveiled the first “Game of Thrones” teaser, showing virtually nothing, but at least successfully raising curiosity amongst the uninitiated.
Check it out:
I’ve got goosebumps.
Wish it were longer!
My mouth literally dropped open when I flipped to HBO right as the trailer aired. Even though the series had been greenlit, with virtually no other official information on HBO.com or on HBO, as well as all the casting changes, I was feeling a little worried for the show.