Watch: HBO teases ‘Game of Thrones’

Winter is coming.

With those words come great anticipation for the legion of fans of George R. R. Martin’s still evolving “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

HBO already announced that the epic fantasy (kinda) “Game of Thrones” will go into production later this summer with an eye toward a yet-to-be-determined 2011 premiere.

The “Game of Thrones” pilot was directed by Tom McCarthy and features Mark Addy, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jason Moamoa, Sean Bean and more.

On Sunday (June 13), HBO unveiled the first “Game of Thrones” teaser, showing virtually nothing, but at least successfully raising curiosity amongst the uninitiated.

Check it out: