The third season of HBO’s “True Blood” won’t premiere until June 13.

And if you’re like us, you have only two words: Waiting sucks.

HBO agrees.

Starting on Sunday (March 21), HBO will be releasing “Waiting Sucks” teaser videos for the new season at the end of the “True Blood” encores. The videos will then be posted to the show’s website on Monday.

There will be six “Waiting Sucks” teasers, starting with this one, featuring Alexander Skarsgard’s Eric.

Check it out: