Watch: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ gets soggy in this preview

“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (Wed. 10 p.m. on TLC) is, weirdly enough, becoming the kind of addictive TV that gets thoroughly discussed at both the real water cooler and the virtual one known as the good old Interwebs. This week, June “Mama” and her brood head to the water park, an outing that’s a big hit with the kids and perhaps less exciting to Mama, who isn’t so sure her 300-plus pounds will make it down the slide. We’d tell you what happened, but really, it’s better to watch the clip below.
please stop promoting junk like this
Have you watched the show? I find the most passionate critics haven’t. I thought it would be a train wreck, but actually found it far more interesting and, yes, funny than I expected it to be. Still think someone needs to give the family an education about nutrition and hygiene, of course.
I have not watched it. And I won’t. I am not passionate about criticizing it. I just don’t think stuff like this is worthy of promotion.
Somehow I ended up watching every clip…
A Loving Hot Mess
