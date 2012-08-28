Watch: ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ gets soggy in this preview

08.28.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” (Wed. 10 p.m. on TLC) is, weirdly enough, becoming the kind of addictive TV that gets thoroughly discussed at both the real water cooler and the virtual one known as the good old Interwebs. This week, June “Mama” and her brood head to the water park, an outing that’s a big hit with the kids and perhaps less exciting to Mama, who isn’t so sure her 300-plus pounds will make it down the slide. We’d tell you what happened, but really, it’s better to watch the clip below. 

