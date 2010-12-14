Watch: Holiday Cheer from Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly

We don”t really know what has inspired the homages to Bing Crosby/David Bowie”s awkward duet of “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” that”s since turned into a classic, but we just got our second remake in as many weeks.

Following Jack Black/Jason Segal”s far superior animated version, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have served up their own Christmas salute to odd couple. Ferrell and Reilly go pretty much for a note-for-note recreation of the Crosby/Bowie TV special–down to the baby blue sweater– but somehow manage to make it even creepier than the original.

They only veer off at the end, when fake Bowie and Bing”s conversation ends on a less than peaceful note. It”s pretty tame by “Funny or Die” standards and pretty unfunny, but if you”re a Ferrell or Reilly fan, you may find it amusing. We”ve provided the original underneath the new version, in case you”re feeling old school.

[Watch the videos after the jump…]