Watch: ‘Honey Boo Boo’ hits the ice for ‘A Very Boo Christmas’

It’s time for yet another holiday-themed special from Mama and the family, and in this preview from “A Very Boo Christmas” (airing Sun. Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m.) it’s time for ice-skating. Of course, a wholesome outing such as this can’t set the tone for the whole show, which includes farting, jokes about the extra-thumbed baby, and Alana asking to get her ears pierced. For better or for worse, it seems the family hasn’t let fame change them (much).

